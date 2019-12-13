London Amateur Orchestras

A fabulous sounding violin by the Voller Brothers. One of the most understated examples I have seen, but a fascinating and worthy violin, now for sale.

How can you tell a genuine Voller from a wannabe? Deciphering the characteristics of the greatest forgers of the 19th century from the many hopefuls out there.

A magnificent violin bow by Samuel Allen for W.E. Hill & Sons, circa 1885. English bow making doesn’t get much better than this.

From my latest blog about the violin makers of London Bridge, John Sexton’s signature from 1730.

From my latest blog about the violin makers of London Bridge: John Sexton’s copy of a Stradivari from 1730. The front is a pretty clever thing of its own, but the back is absolutely extraordinary as a deeply considered copy of Stradivari’s work. London Bridge Making at its best

From my latest blog about the violin makers of London Bridge: It’s amazing to compare the likeness of this 1691 Stradivari with John Sexton’s violin of 1730. As far as the backs go, there isn’t much between them. The Hills considered him an outstanding maker, but only saw two examples in fifty years.

From my latest blog about the violin makers of London Bridge: Joseph Collingwood at the Sign of the Golden Spectacles on London Bridge, circa 1720. Deeply influenced by Daniel Parker.

From my latest blog about the violin makers of London Bridge: The incredibly characteristic corner blocks of John Sexton. The only time I have seen Jamaican Mahogany used in a violin. One of the great makers of London Bridge.

A spectacular violoncello made by John Sexton on London Bridge, circa 1720-30.

My latest blog is on the violin makers of old London Bridge. Over the last few years I seem to have assembled the definitive collection of these vastly rare and barely known makers. www.hebberts.com and scroll to the bottom to read it.

After many years, we’ve finally been able to figure out this violin. When Jacques Français had it, it was a Camilli, when Vatelot owned it it was a Calcagnius, and it came to me some time ago as a slightly “fringe” Daniel Parker. It was made on London Bridge by Joseph Collingwood around 1720, an incredibly rare maker of who I now know a great deal more.

Job Arden (1826-1902) “upon the shelves of the work-room, round the walls of the parkour, hanging from the rafters of the attic, placed away carefully in boxes, violins were everywhere to be found, and in this congenial atmosphere the productive years sped on, old age bringing no apparent diminution of his powers of industry and Hogg finish of work.” W.E. Hill & Sons, 1916

Job Arden “He had a dainty Italian style, such as is rare indeed amongst British makers, and anyone looking at his violins will immediately be struck by their marked air of elegance and grace” - so wrote W.E. Hill & Sons in 1916. They bought 500 or so of them, and sold them at the time for £10, but at the time £30 would afford you an ‘ordinary’ Tourte bow.

Going to Cremona: Here’s the clever hack. avoid the bus to Milano Centrale by grabbing a five minute taxi to Lambrate station, and your four stops to violin heaven.

An absolutely fabulous baroque violin made by Edward Pamphillon sometime around 1680. I struggle to think of a better violin for a baroque musician to play. It’s for sale, please enquire www.hebberts.com

Edward Pamphilon was a prolific violin maker in the second half of the seventeenth century. He almost exclusively made for the wholesale trade and his instruments were labelled by a variety of London shops. This label, hidden on the rib of a violin from about 1680 is his secret mark “E/P” used to identify his work if a dispute with a reseller arose. Very very rare, and pretty cool.

Posting this one again because it’s just so beautiful. Slightly over 15 1/2 inches, William Forster’s viola is one of the most sublime interpretations of a Stainer I have come across. Truly gorgeous. For sale..