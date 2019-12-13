There’s a great page on facebook for amateur orchestras in Britain, unsurprisingly called UK Amateur Orchestras, but with a terrific number of groups in London and the surrounding area I thought it would be helpful to have a group that focussed exclusively on the London scene.
If you play in London, or have an interest in the amateur orchestral scene, please feel very welcome to join London Amateur Orchestras. It’s for everyone, it’s self explanatory, so please keep it clean.
The photograph above, is of The Wandering Minstrels, a London amateur orchestra that played charity concerts from about 1860 to roughly 1900.